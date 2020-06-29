Rent Calculator
Irvine, CA
116 eagle point #60
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM
116 eagle point #60
116 Eagle Pt
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
116 Eagle Pt, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
116 Eagle Point - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium in Irvine.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5143513)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 eagle point #60 have any available units?
116 eagle point #60 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 116 eagle point #60 currently offering any rent specials?
116 eagle point #60 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 eagle point #60 pet-friendly?
No, 116 eagle point #60 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 116 eagle point #60 offer parking?
No, 116 eagle point #60 does not offer parking.
Does 116 eagle point #60 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 eagle point #60 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 eagle point #60 have a pool?
No, 116 eagle point #60 does not have a pool.
Does 116 eagle point #60 have accessible units?
No, 116 eagle point #60 does not have accessible units.
Does 116 eagle point #60 have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 eagle point #60 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 eagle point #60 have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 eagle point #60 does not have units with air conditioning.
