Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1150 Epic

1150 Epic · (949) 363-3414
Location

1150 Epic, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Brand NEW construction! Welcome home to this 2 bed, 2 bath HIGHLY UPGRADED William Lyon Townhome. Located in the Nova community of the Great Park neighborhood, the modern, single-level floor-plan offers the best of Irvine Living. This gorgeous unit offers a chic & sophisticated lifestyle with a chef’s style kitchen and a private outdoor deck. Adorned with modern finishes including beach wood style floors, quartz countertops, shaker cabinets and a finished 2 car garage. Nova offers resort-style amenities including parks, clubhouses, pool, spa, dog park and a community coffee shop. Serviced by the Irvine Unified school district and conveniently located in the heart of Orange County, this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Epic have any available units?
1150 Epic has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1150 Epic have?
Some of 1150 Epic's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Epic currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Epic isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Epic pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Epic is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Epic offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Epic does offer parking.
Does 1150 Epic have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Epic does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Epic have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Epic has a pool.
Does 1150 Epic have accessible units?
No, 1150 Epic does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Epic have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Epic has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Epic have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Epic does not have units with air conditioning.
