Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Brand NEW construction! Welcome home to this 2 bed, 2 bath HIGHLY UPGRADED William Lyon Townhome. Located in the Nova community of the Great Park neighborhood, the modern, single-level floor-plan offers the best of Irvine Living. This gorgeous unit offers a chic & sophisticated lifestyle with a chef’s style kitchen and a private outdoor deck. Adorned with modern finishes including beach wood style floors, quartz countertops, shaker cabinets and a finished 2 car garage. Nova offers resort-style amenities including parks, clubhouses, pool, spa, dog park and a community coffee shop. Serviced by the Irvine Unified school district and conveniently located in the heart of Orange County, this home has it all!