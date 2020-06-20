All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 115 Desert Bloom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
115 Desert Bloom
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

115 Desert Bloom

115 Desert Bloom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

115 Desert Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Desert Bloom have any available units?
115 Desert Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 115 Desert Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
115 Desert Bloom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Desert Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 115 Desert Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Desert Bloom offer parking?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not offer parking.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have a pool?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not have a pool.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have accessible units?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology