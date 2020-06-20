Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 115 Desert Bloom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
115 Desert Bloom
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 Desert Bloom
115 Desert Bloom
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
115 Desert Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Desert Bloom have any available units?
115 Desert Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 115 Desert Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
115 Desert Bloom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Desert Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 115 Desert Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 115 Desert Bloom offer parking?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not offer parking.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have a pool?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not have a pool.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have accessible units?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Desert Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Desert Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Irvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Irvine Business Complex
Woodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
Brandman University
California Institute of Technology