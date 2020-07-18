All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

114 Townsend

114 Townsend · (949) 232-9625
Location

114 Townsend, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1961 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Beautiful Woodbury Townhome Offers an Open Concept Floor Plan. This Bright and Airy home has dramatic 12 FOOT CELLINGS in the Living Area and a Spacious Open Kitchen and Great Room leading to an Outdoor Private Deck facing California Sunshine! . Fixtures include Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Hardwood Flooring. Individual Laundry room downstairs with Upgraded Cabinets. Oversized and attached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy the Resort Style Amenities of Woodbury including multiple Pools, Club House, Tot-lots, BBQ’s, Sports Courts, etc. Great School district - Portola High and Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Walking distance to Woodbury Elementary school, Community parks, Restaurants and Shops in Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Townsend have any available units?
114 Townsend has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Townsend have?
Some of 114 Townsend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
114 Townsend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Townsend pet-friendly?
No, 114 Townsend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Townsend offer parking?
Yes, 114 Townsend offers parking.
Does 114 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Townsend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Townsend have a pool?
Yes, 114 Townsend has a pool.
Does 114 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 114 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Townsend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.
