114 Townsend

This Beautiful Woodbury Townhome Offers an Open Concept Floor Plan. This Bright and Airy home has dramatic 12 FOOT CELLINGS in the Living Area and a Spacious Open Kitchen and Great Room leading to an Outdoor Private Deck facing California Sunshine! . Fixtures include Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Hardwood Flooring. Individual Laundry room downstairs with Upgraded Cabinets. Oversized and attached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy the Resort Style Amenities of Woodbury including multiple Pools, Club House, Tot-lots, BBQ’s, Sports Courts, etc. Great School district - Portola High and Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Walking distance to Woodbury Elementary school, Community parks, Restaurants and Shops in Woodbury Town Center.