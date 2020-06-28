All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

114 Alhambra

114 Alhambra · No Longer Available
Location

114 Alhambra, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Detached Gorgeous Home in Woodbury Community, Fabulous Cachette Floor Plan 2 with Elegant Dining Area, Portico Entry Door, Private master suite with French doors to Romantic Juliet s balcony, Jack and Jill bedrooms with adjoining bath and upstairs laundry, Great room with Cozy Fireplace, Large Gourmet Kitchen with Island. Brand paint walls and new carpet. Walking distance to elementary school, Woodburry Community Center - 5 swimming pools tennis court, baseball field, soccer field, basket ball, playground, parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Alhambra have any available units?
114 Alhambra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 114 Alhambra have?
Some of 114 Alhambra's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Alhambra currently offering any rent specials?
114 Alhambra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Alhambra pet-friendly?
No, 114 Alhambra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Alhambra offer parking?
No, 114 Alhambra does not offer parking.
Does 114 Alhambra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Alhambra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Alhambra have a pool?
Yes, 114 Alhambra has a pool.
Does 114 Alhambra have accessible units?
No, 114 Alhambra does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Alhambra have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Alhambra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Alhambra have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Alhambra does not have units with air conditioning.
