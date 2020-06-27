All apartments in Irvine
113 Della

Location

113 Della, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazingly upgraded 3 bedrooms house in VIVO Gated Reserve Community, comes with Wood shutters throughout the house, upgraded package included in all kitchen and bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Della have any available units?
113 Della doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Della have?
Some of 113 Della's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Della currently offering any rent specials?
113 Della is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Della pet-friendly?
No, 113 Della is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Della offer parking?
Yes, 113 Della offers parking.
Does 113 Della have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Della does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Della have a pool?
No, 113 Della does not have a pool.
Does 113 Della have accessible units?
No, 113 Della does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Della have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Della has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Della have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Della does not have units with air conditioning.
