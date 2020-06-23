Amenities

Brand new house, located in Irvine Great Park Community, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Stylish interiors, open kitchen/family with center island, high grade Quartz countertop with full back splash, stainless steel sinks, built-In appliances, upgrade master bathroom, master closet, wood floor at main level, two car garage. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance.The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 12 miles to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza and Santa Ana Airport and 14 miles to Laguna Beach.