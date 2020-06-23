All apartments in Irvine
113 Bravo
113 Bravo

113 Bravo · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

113 Bravo, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new house, located in Irvine Great Park Community, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Stylish interiors, open kitchen/family with center island, high grade Quartz countertop with full back splash, stainless steel sinks, built-In appliances, upgrade master bathroom, master closet, wood floor at main level, two car garage. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance.The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 12 miles to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza and Santa Ana Airport and 14 miles to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Bravo have any available units?
113 Bravo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Bravo have?
Some of 113 Bravo's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Bravo currently offering any rent specials?
113 Bravo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Bravo pet-friendly?
No, 113 Bravo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Bravo offer parking?
Yes, 113 Bravo offers parking.
Does 113 Bravo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Bravo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Bravo have a pool?
Yes, 113 Bravo has a pool.
Does 113 Bravo have accessible units?
No, 113 Bravo does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Bravo have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Bravo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Bravo have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Bravo does not have units with air conditioning.
