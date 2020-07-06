112 Gardenview

Amenities

A remarkable Hidden Canyon Estate Home with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths with nearly 5,000 sf awaits you in one of Orange County's most exclusive new gated communities! Enjoy the impressive and expansive entry with high ceilings featuring gorgeous chandeliers. The luxurious, modern design features large sliding, pocket doors and oversize windows that invite one into the home to enjoy ample natural light. The large open floor plan leads seamlessly into the backyard for resort-style, indoor-outdoor living including a shaded California Room. The rare FIRST LEVEL MASTER SUITE provides tranquility with large windows overlooking the garden. The home includes nearly $300,000 in stylish upgrades, including custom landscaping, NEW wood flooring, NEW designer carpet on stairs, designer kitchen cabinets, window treatments, oversize gourmet chef island, stone countertops with full backsplash, and a second Prep Kitchen. The Spacious gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with WOLF stainless steel, 6-burner stove and built-in range, WOLF oven, and oversize SUB-ZERO refrigerator. Full guest suite and bath downstairs. Three large bedrooms with en-suite baths and large loft upstairs open to downstairs perfect for a playroom or home theater. Five-star Resort Pool with Cabanas and a Clubhouse. Centrally located near the 5, 405, and 133 Freeways- only minutes to the beach, world-class shopping and dining. In Irvine's award-winning University High-School district. Only 7 miles to the beach! Welcome Home!