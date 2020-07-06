All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 112 Gardenview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

112 Gardenview

112 Gardenview · No Longer Available
Location

112 Gardenview, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
guest suite
media room
new construction
A remarkable Hidden Canyon Estate Home with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths with nearly 5,000 sf awaits you in one of Orange County's most exclusive new gated communities! Enjoy the impressive and expansive entry with high ceilings featuring gorgeous chandeliers. The luxurious, modern design features large sliding, pocket doors and oversize windows that invite one into the home to enjoy ample natural light. The large open floor plan leads seamlessly into the backyard for resort-style, indoor-outdoor living including a shaded California Room. The rare FIRST LEVEL MASTER SUITE provides tranquility with large windows overlooking the garden. The home includes nearly $300,000 in stylish upgrades, including custom landscaping, NEW wood flooring, NEW designer carpet on stairs, designer kitchen cabinets, window treatments, oversize gourmet chef island, stone countertops with full backsplash, and a second Prep Kitchen. The Spacious gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with WOLF stainless steel, 6-burner stove and built-in range, WOLF oven, and oversize SUB-ZERO refrigerator. Full guest suite and bath downstairs. Three large bedrooms with en-suite baths and large loft upstairs open to downstairs perfect for a playroom or home theater. Five-star Resort Pool with Cabanas and a Clubhouse. Centrally located near the 5, 405, and 133 Freeways- only minutes to the beach, world-class shopping and dining. In Irvine's award-winning University High-School district. Only 7 miles to the beach! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Gardenview have any available units?
112 Gardenview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Gardenview have?
Some of 112 Gardenview's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Gardenview currently offering any rent specials?
112 Gardenview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Gardenview pet-friendly?
No, 112 Gardenview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Gardenview offer parking?
No, 112 Gardenview does not offer parking.
Does 112 Gardenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Gardenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Gardenview have a pool?
Yes, 112 Gardenview has a pool.
Does 112 Gardenview have accessible units?
No, 112 Gardenview does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Gardenview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Gardenview has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Gardenview have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Gardenview does not have units with air conditioning.

