Welcome to this brand new Four bedroom Condo! It's newly constructed with higher end furniture, in a very nice and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Olympic size swimming pool and community BBQ area, close to parks, basketball courts, community elementary school. Very close to shopping plaza and Great Foundation Montessori, there is Zion Market, several restaurants. Location is super convenient. Please come and see this beautiful home.