Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
111 Citysquare
Last updated June 4 2020

111 Citysquare

111 Citysquare · No Longer Available
Location

111 Citysquare, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Citysquare have any available units?
111 Citysquare doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 111 Citysquare currently offering any rent specials?
111 Citysquare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Citysquare pet-friendly?
No, 111 Citysquare is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 111 Citysquare offer parking?
No, 111 Citysquare does not offer parking.
Does 111 Citysquare have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Citysquare does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Citysquare have a pool?
No, 111 Citysquare does not have a pool.
Does 111 Citysquare have accessible units?
No, 111 Citysquare does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Citysquare have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Citysquare does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Citysquare have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Citysquare does not have units with air conditioning.

