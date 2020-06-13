All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
1106 Scholarship
1106 Scholarship

Location

1106 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Upscale Single Story, Ground Level Condo! This condo features an open floor plan on one level with spacious master bedroom and covered patio. The kitchen is upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters and wood flooring. The open living room has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The bathroom has been upgraded as well. The community amenities are fist class with Pool & spa, fitness center, indoor basketball court, meeting center, entertainment area with kitchen, plus much more... Don't Miss Out on This Amazing Condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Scholarship have any available units?
1106 Scholarship has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1106 Scholarship have?
Some of 1106 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1106 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Scholarship does offer parking.
Does 1106 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1106 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1106 Scholarship have accessible units?
Yes, 1106 Scholarship has accessible units.
Does 1106 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
