1106 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court gym parking pool hot tub

Upscale Single Story, Ground Level Condo! This condo features an open floor plan on one level with spacious master bedroom and covered patio. The kitchen is upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters and wood flooring. The open living room has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The bathroom has been upgraded as well. The community amenities are fist class with Pool & spa, fitness center, indoor basketball court, meeting center, entertainment area with kitchen, plus much more... Don't Miss Out on This Amazing Condo!