Irvine, CA
110 Ritual
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

110 Ritual

110 Ritual · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

110 Ritual, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
new construction
BRAND NEW HOME IN THE PRIVATE PORTOLA SPRINGS!!! CUSTOM UPGRADES and BRAND NEW LANDSCAPING!!! This beautiful new home features 4 bedrooms, (1 master suite and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms), kitchen with custom island, backsplash, and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The floor in this home is completely upgraded. The downstairs features a formal dining room, living room, and bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The upstairs has a separate loft with views of the city, park, and hills. The upstairs also has three more bedrooms and bathrooms. The master suite features his and her sinks, a massive walk in closet, glass shower, and makeup table. This home is located close to brand new parks, pools, modern playgrounds, basketball courts, hiking trails, and much more! This home is near Woodbury Town Center, the toll road, the 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, and much more! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Ritual have any available units?
110 Ritual doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 110 Ritual have?
Some of 110 Ritual's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Ritual currently offering any rent specials?
110 Ritual is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Ritual pet-friendly?
No, 110 Ritual is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 110 Ritual offer parking?
No, 110 Ritual does not offer parking.
Does 110 Ritual have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Ritual does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Ritual have a pool?
Yes, 110 Ritual has a pool.
Does 110 Ritual have accessible units?
No, 110 Ritual does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Ritual have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Ritual does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Ritual have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Ritual does not have units with air conditioning.

