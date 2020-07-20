110 Pageantry

Amenities

BEST PRICED an fantastic single family home w/ 5 beds plus a main floor bonus room & 4.5 baths at 3597 s.f. living area in Sienna community of Quail Hill. Excellent quiet location on a cul de sac street. Enjoy entertainer's over-sized backyard w/built-in BBQ, fire-pit & surrounding settings, custom water features, covered patio, and outdoor fireplace! The versatile plan offers a separate CASITA w/full bath and french door out to the lovely private courtyard and a formal dining room w/exquisite crystal chandelier. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, maple-stained cabinetry, large island, and backslash, a 6-burner and grill cook top, and all top-end stainless steel appliances including a built-in fridge, warmer, and double ovens. Family room w/ a fireplace and a built-in storage cabinet. Upper level offers an specious master suite w/ 2 walk-in closets and a luxurious zodiac stone jacuzzi bathtub and shower. Second suite w/walk-in closet and private balcony. Another 2 generous-sized guest bedrooms w/walk-in closets shared a full bath. Separate laundry room on the 2rd floor. Additional upgrades include custom drapes & curtains, crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and plush carpet. 3 car garage. Enjoy World-Class Amenities--exclusive to Quail Hill residents. 5 parks, 3 pools, Fitness Center, and Hiking Trails. Nationally ranked University High School and mins from Quail Hill Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, Hoag, John Wayne Airport, and beaches!