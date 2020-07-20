All apartments in Irvine
110 Pageantry
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

110 Pageantry

110 Pageantry · No Longer Available
Location

110 Pageantry, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BEST PRICED an fantastic single family home w/ 5 beds plus a main floor bonus room & 4.5 baths at 3597 s.f. living area in Sienna community of Quail Hill. Excellent quiet location on a cul de sac street. Enjoy entertainer's over-sized backyard w/built-in BBQ, fire-pit & surrounding settings, custom water features, covered patio, and outdoor fireplace! The versatile plan offers a separate CASITA w/full bath and french door out to the lovely private courtyard and a formal dining room w/exquisite crystal chandelier. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, maple-stained cabinetry, large island, and backslash, a 6-burner and grill cook top, and all top-end stainless steel appliances including a built-in fridge, warmer, and double ovens. Family room w/ a fireplace and a built-in storage cabinet. Upper level offers an specious master suite w/ 2 walk-in closets and a luxurious zodiac stone jacuzzi bathtub and shower. Second suite w/walk-in closet and private balcony. Another 2 generous-sized guest bedrooms w/walk-in closets shared a full bath. Separate laundry room on the 2rd floor. Additional upgrades include custom drapes & curtains, crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and plush carpet. 3 car garage. Enjoy World-Class Amenities--exclusive to Quail Hill residents. 5 parks, 3 pools, Fitness Center, and Hiking Trails. Nationally ranked University High School and mins from Quail Hill Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, Hoag, John Wayne Airport, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Pageantry have any available units?
110 Pageantry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 110 Pageantry have?
Some of 110 Pageantry's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Pageantry currently offering any rent specials?
110 Pageantry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Pageantry pet-friendly?
No, 110 Pageantry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 110 Pageantry offer parking?
Yes, 110 Pageantry offers parking.
Does 110 Pageantry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Pageantry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Pageantry have a pool?
Yes, 110 Pageantry has a pool.
Does 110 Pageantry have accessible units?
No, 110 Pageantry does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Pageantry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Pageantry has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Pageantry have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Pageantry does not have units with air conditioning.
