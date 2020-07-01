All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 WAYNESBORO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 WAYNESBORO
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

11 WAYNESBORO

11 Waynesboro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 Waynesboro, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New re-modeled two-story property with many upgrades as: New quartz/Caesar stone kitchen and bath counters and cabinets. New dishwasher. Fresh interior painting and new carpet to be installed upstairs when committed. Prime quiet location w/ long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 WAYNESBORO have any available units?
11 WAYNESBORO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 WAYNESBORO have?
Some of 11 WAYNESBORO's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 WAYNESBORO currently offering any rent specials?
11 WAYNESBORO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 WAYNESBORO pet-friendly?
No, 11 WAYNESBORO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 WAYNESBORO offer parking?
Yes, 11 WAYNESBORO offers parking.
Does 11 WAYNESBORO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 WAYNESBORO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 WAYNESBORO have a pool?
No, 11 WAYNESBORO does not have a pool.
Does 11 WAYNESBORO have accessible units?
No, 11 WAYNESBORO does not have accessible units.
Does 11 WAYNESBORO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 WAYNESBORO has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 WAYNESBORO have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 WAYNESBORO does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology