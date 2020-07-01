New re-modeled two-story property with many upgrades as: New quartz/Caesar stone kitchen and bath counters and cabinets. New dishwasher. Fresh interior painting and new carpet to be installed upstairs when committed. Prime quiet location w/ long driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 WAYNESBORO have any available units?
11 WAYNESBORO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 WAYNESBORO have?
Some of 11 WAYNESBORO's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 WAYNESBORO currently offering any rent specials?
11 WAYNESBORO is not currently offering any rent specials.