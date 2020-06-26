All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Sunup.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Sunup
Last updated January 26 2020 at 2:33 AM

11 Sunup

11 Sunup · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 Sunup, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow,Located in one of the best interior location on the corner, adjoining with only one neighbor.Gorgeous home with dramatic high vaulting ceilings, entertain with style in grand dining room. Family room with romantic fireplace and direct accerssat's up?your friends and dining room, huge gourmet kitchen with breakfast counter ,family room with balcony.
Discover your passion for cooking in this chef style kitchen.All Brand new flooring, freshly painted, newer appliances. 2 car attached garage with direct access.
This beauty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Sunup have any available units?
11 Sunup doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Sunup have?
Some of 11 Sunup's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Sunup currently offering any rent specials?
11 Sunup is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Sunup pet-friendly?
No, 11 Sunup is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Sunup offer parking?
Yes, 11 Sunup offers parking.
Does 11 Sunup have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Sunup does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Sunup have a pool?
No, 11 Sunup does not have a pool.
Does 11 Sunup have accessible units?
No, 11 Sunup does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Sunup have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Sunup has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Sunup have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Sunup does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology