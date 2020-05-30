All apartments in Irvine
11 SPRINGWATER

11 Springwater · No Longer Available
Location

11 Springwater, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One block from North Lake! Walk to Woodbridge lake shopping district. Gorgeous! Single story! Interior corner end unit. Private quiet Cul-de-sac. Wrap-around yard. Branch new wood flooring. Large patio area. Spacious atrium. Remodeled kitchen. Recessed lights. Wood shutters. Crown molding. Lots of nice upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 SPRINGWATER have any available units?
11 SPRINGWATER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 SPRINGWATER have?
Some of 11 SPRINGWATER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 SPRINGWATER currently offering any rent specials?
11 SPRINGWATER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 SPRINGWATER pet-friendly?
No, 11 SPRINGWATER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 SPRINGWATER offer parking?
Yes, 11 SPRINGWATER offers parking.
Does 11 SPRINGWATER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 SPRINGWATER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 SPRINGWATER have a pool?
No, 11 SPRINGWATER does not have a pool.
Does 11 SPRINGWATER have accessible units?
No, 11 SPRINGWATER does not have accessible units.
Does 11 SPRINGWATER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 SPRINGWATER has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 SPRINGWATER have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 SPRINGWATER does not have units with air conditioning.

