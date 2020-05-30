One block from North Lake! Walk to Woodbridge lake shopping district. Gorgeous! Single story! Interior corner end unit. Private quiet Cul-de-sac. Wrap-around yard. Branch new wood flooring. Large patio area. Spacious atrium. Remodeled kitchen. Recessed lights. Wood shutters. Crown molding. Lots of nice upgrades.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 SPRINGWATER have any available units?
11 SPRINGWATER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 SPRINGWATER have?
Some of 11 SPRINGWATER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 SPRINGWATER currently offering any rent specials?
11 SPRINGWATER is not currently offering any rent specials.