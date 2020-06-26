11 Ravendale

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub media room

Prestigious five bedroom home in the Northpark Square community, award-winning schools, 4 bathrooms, main floor bedroom,

and a large bonus room! Master suite with large custom closet; fireplace in master and in living room, crown molding, double doors,

professionally landscaped yard with built-in Bar-B-Que; Great location in a community with many amenities--resort-like pool and

spa, walking, biking, running trails, basketball court, and amphitheater; convenient to toll roads, freeway, restaurants,

entertainment, and shopping. This house will be your best choice!