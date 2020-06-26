All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Ravendale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Ravendale
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

11 Ravendale

11 Ravendale · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 Ravendale, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
hot tub
media room
Prestigious five bedroom home in the Northpark Square community, award-winning schools, 4 bathrooms, main floor bedroom,
and a large bonus room! Master suite with large custom closet; fireplace in master and in living room, crown molding, double doors,
professionally landscaped yard with built-in Bar-B-Que; Great location in a community with many amenities--resort-like pool and
spa, walking, biking, running trails, basketball court, and amphitheater; convenient to toll roads, freeway, restaurants,
entertainment, and shopping. This house will be your best choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Ravendale have any available units?
11 Ravendale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Ravendale have?
Some of 11 Ravendale's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Ravendale currently offering any rent specials?
11 Ravendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Ravendale pet-friendly?
No, 11 Ravendale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Ravendale offer parking?
No, 11 Ravendale does not offer parking.
Does 11 Ravendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Ravendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Ravendale have a pool?
Yes, 11 Ravendale has a pool.
Does 11 Ravendale have accessible units?
No, 11 Ravendale does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Ravendale have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Ravendale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Ravendale have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Ravendale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology