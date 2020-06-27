All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

11 Evensen

11 Evensen · No Longer Available
Location

11 Evensen, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Irvine Northpark gated community with 3 Bedrooms , 3 Baths with one downstairs bedroom & bathroom; Large master bedroom with ample retreat area. Newly polished travertine floorings, granite kitchen island and counters w/back splash; Fresh flat walls painting, steam-shmpooed upgraded carpet. Upstairs secondary bedroom with mirrored wardrobe door and closet organizer. Walking distance to association pool/fitness center & school. Secluded quiet inside location with front fenced court yard. Shows light & bright!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Evensen have any available units?
11 Evensen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Evensen have?
Some of 11 Evensen's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Evensen currently offering any rent specials?
11 Evensen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Evensen pet-friendly?
No, 11 Evensen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Evensen offer parking?
Yes, 11 Evensen offers parking.
Does 11 Evensen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Evensen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Evensen have a pool?
Yes, 11 Evensen has a pool.
Does 11 Evensen have accessible units?
No, 11 Evensen does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Evensen have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Evensen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Evensen have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Evensen does not have units with air conditioning.
