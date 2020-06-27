11 Evensen

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Irvine Northpark gated community with 3 Bedrooms , 3 Baths with one downstairs bedroom & bathroom; Large master bedroom with ample retreat area. Newly polished travertine floorings, granite kitchen island and counters w/back splash; Fresh flat walls painting, steam-shmpooed upgraded carpet. Upstairs secondary bedroom with mirrored wardrobe door and closet organizer. Walking distance to association pool/fitness center & school. Secluded quiet inside location with front fenced court yard. Shows light & bright!