Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Move in to this Gorgeous Fully Remodeled Townhouse in the prestigious gated community of Turtle rock Point !!!This is the Largest Plan On One Of The Best Streets In this Tract. Brand New Tile flooring downstairs and Engineered Wood flooring upstairs! Brand new LED Recessed lighting and Chandelier, whole house Freshly painted, New counter tops, Refaced cabinets, Brand new faucets and recessed lights in Master bathroom, Brand new low water consumption toilets, The house is equipped with water softening system, Built in Entertainment Center In Family Room, Added French Doors Off Dining Room and family room, Large Brick Patio Back Yard with Built-in BBQ and many more upgrades to name here... Small Cul De Sac Location With Views Of Greenbelt, Hills & Trees. Walk To Relaxing Community Pool. low density neighborhood. A must see!!! You don't want to miss this one. Move in ready!!