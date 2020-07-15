All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Alejo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Alejo
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

11 Alejo

11 Alejo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Alejo, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Move in to this Gorgeous Fully Remodeled Townhouse in the prestigious gated community of Turtle rock Point !!!This is the Largest Plan On One Of The Best Streets In this Tract. Brand New Tile flooring downstairs and Engineered Wood flooring upstairs! Brand new LED Recessed lighting and Chandelier, whole house Freshly painted, New counter tops, Refaced cabinets, Brand new faucets and recessed lights in Master bathroom, Brand new low water consumption toilets, The house is equipped with water softening system, Built in Entertainment Center In Family Room, Added French Doors Off Dining Room and family room, Large Brick Patio Back Yard with Built-in BBQ and many more upgrades to name here... Small Cul De Sac Location With Views Of Greenbelt, Hills & Trees. Walk To Relaxing Community Pool. low density neighborhood. A must see!!! You don't want to miss this one. Move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Alejo have any available units?
11 Alejo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Alejo have?
Some of 11 Alejo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Alejo currently offering any rent specials?
11 Alejo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Alejo pet-friendly?
No, 11 Alejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Alejo offer parking?
Yes, 11 Alejo offers parking.
Does 11 Alejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Alejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Alejo have a pool?
Yes, 11 Alejo has a pool.
Does 11 Alejo have accessible units?
No, 11 Alejo does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Alejo have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Alejo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Alejo have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Alejo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology