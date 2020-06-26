All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 109 Shadywood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
109 Shadywood
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

109 Shadywood

109 Shadywood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

109 Shadywood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Shadywood have any available units?
109 Shadywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 109 Shadywood currently offering any rent specials?
109 Shadywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Shadywood pet-friendly?
No, 109 Shadywood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Shadywood offer parking?
No, 109 Shadywood does not offer parking.
Does 109 Shadywood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Shadywood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Shadywood have a pool?
No, 109 Shadywood does not have a pool.
Does 109 Shadywood have accessible units?
No, 109 Shadywood does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Shadywood have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Shadywood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Shadywood have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Shadywood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology