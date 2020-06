107 Saybrook.

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE LIGHT AND BRIGHT DETACHED 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE WITH TWO CAR DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE. THIS HOUSE BOASTS OF ONE DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM, GREAT ROOM WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR. QUALITY WINDOW COVERINGS. MASTER HAS SPACIOUS BATH ROOM WITH SHOWER, TUB, WALKING HIS AND HER CLOSETS, CEILING FANS IN ALL UPSTAIRS THREE BEDROOMS. THIS HOUSE IS AT ITS TURN KEY MOVE IN CONDITION. CORNER HOUSE WITH EXTRA LARGE LOT, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED SIDE AND BACK YARD. BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY AWARD WINING FRONT YARD. RENT INCLUDES HOA FEE PAID BY OWNER, WASH / DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR.