Irvine, CA
107 Espina
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

107 Espina

107 Espina · No Longer Available
Location

107 Espina, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful Brand New Home built by Irvine pacific, features 4 Bedrooms and 4 FULL baths and great room with separate dining area, 2 climate zonings controlled by separate Wifi enabled thermostats. Upgraded full house insulation and solid core doors through out, which helps in sound mitigation and energy saving. LED recessed lights in all common areas. Landscape is beautifully done in the back yard. 1 Minute walk to the park and swimming pool, the house is conveniently located in the heart of the village, close to Shopping, Dining and 5 minutes walk to the new elementary school. This is the DREAM house you have been waiting for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Espina have any available units?
107 Espina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 107 Espina currently offering any rent specials?
107 Espina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Espina pet-friendly?
No, 107 Espina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Espina offer parking?
No, 107 Espina does not offer parking.
Does 107 Espina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Espina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Espina have a pool?
Yes, 107 Espina has a pool.
Does 107 Espina have accessible units?
No, 107 Espina does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Espina have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Espina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Espina have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Espina does not have units with air conditioning.
