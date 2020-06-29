107 Espina

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Beautiful Brand New Home built by Irvine pacific, features 4 Bedrooms and 4 FULL baths and great room with separate dining area, 2 climate zonings controlled by separate Wifi enabled thermostats. Upgraded full house insulation and solid core doors through out, which helps in sound mitigation and energy saving. LED recessed lights in all common areas. Landscape is beautifully done in the back yard. 1 Minute walk to the park and swimming pool, the house is conveniently located in the heart of the village, close to Shopping, Dining and 5 minutes walk to the new elementary school. This is the DREAM house you have been waiting for.