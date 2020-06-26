All apartments in Irvine
107 Cardinal
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

107 Cardinal

107 Cardinal · No Longer Available
Location

107 Cardinal, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious Multigenerational home,HOME WITHIN A HOME®concept,in the sought out Great Park area of Irvine.With over $250,000 in Interior&Exterior Upgrades,the only floor plan in this tract w/its own separate living quarters & private entrance,which would be perfect for extended families,long-term guests,or possible income-generating scenario.This private downstairs residence has a Private Suite,Private Patio,Kitchenette equipped w/GE Stainless Steel refrigerator&microwave/hood & single sink w/disposal,Sitting Room,Full size Bathroom,Stackable washer/dryer & a separate thermostat control.The Main Home offers 3 Bedrooms & 3.5 baths w/a Resort Style of living with custom upgrades throughout:Marble Floors,Wainscoting,Hardwood Floors,Spacious Great Room w/a 65” Samsung3D4K TV,Surround Sound system,Expansive Gourmet Kitchen,Large walk around Island,Double Door 46” Side by Side Subzero Refrigerator,GE Monogram Appliance Package,California Room,Massive Backyard w/water Wall feature,Lynx outdoor kitchen area,BBQ, Grill,Stove Burners,Commercial Grade Wok,Refrigerator,Sink,a Dog Run & MUCH MORE.A 3 Car Garage &(2) 210 hybrid vehicle charging station.Pavilion Park offers:greenhouse,parks,biking trails,swimming pools,sports courts,hiking trails etc.Located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District &several world-class universities&colleges.Close proximity to Irvine Great Park,Irvine Spectrum,South Coast Plaza,Fashion Island,Newport & Laguna Beach. A Fabulous Luxury Home in Irvine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Cardinal have any available units?
107 Cardinal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Cardinal have?
Some of 107 Cardinal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Cardinal currently offering any rent specials?
107 Cardinal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Cardinal pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Cardinal is pet friendly.
Does 107 Cardinal offer parking?
Yes, 107 Cardinal offers parking.
Does 107 Cardinal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Cardinal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Cardinal have a pool?
Yes, 107 Cardinal has a pool.
Does 107 Cardinal have accessible units?
No, 107 Cardinal does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Cardinal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Cardinal has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Cardinal have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Cardinal does not have units with air conditioning.
