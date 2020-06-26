107 Cardinal

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious Multigenerational home,HOME WITHIN A HOME®concept,in the sought out Great Park area of Irvine.With over $250,000 in Interior&Exterior Upgrades,the only floor plan in this tract w/its own separate living quarters & private entrance,which would be perfect for extended families,long-term guests,or possible income-generating scenario.This private downstairs residence has a Private Suite,Private Patio,Kitchenette equipped w/GE Stainless Steel refrigeratorµwave/hood & single sink w/disposal,Sitting Room,Full size Bathroom,Stackable washer/dryer & a separate thermostat control.The Main Home offers 3 Bedrooms & 3.5 baths w/a Resort Style of living with custom upgrades throughout:Marble Floors,Wainscoting,Hardwood Floors,Spacious Great Room w/a 65” Samsung3D4K TV,Surround Sound system,Expansive Gourmet Kitchen,Large walk around Island,Double Door 46” Side by Side Subzero Refrigerator,GE Monogram Appliance Package,California Room,Massive Backyard w/water Wall feature,Lynx outdoor kitchen area,BBQ, Grill,Stove Burners,Commercial Grade Wok,Refrigerator,Sink,a Dog Run & MUCH MORE.A 3 Car Garage &(2) 210 hybrid vehicle charging station.Pavilion Park offers:greenhouse,parks,biking trails,swimming pools,sports courts,hiking trails etc.Located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District &several world-class universities&colleges.Close proximity to Irvine Great Park,Irvine Spectrum,South Coast Plaza,Fashion Island,Newport & Laguna Beach. A Fabulous Luxury Home in Irvine!