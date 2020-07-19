106 Copper Mine

Amenities

Orchard Hill Strada 4bd/3bth Plus A Loft Room Single Family Home. Open Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliance. Main Floor Bedroom, Large Master Suite With A Walk In Closet, Duel Vanities, Separates Shower And An Oversized Tub. Second Floor Laundry Room With Sink And Lots Of Cabinet Space. Window Covering Will Be Installed And Backyard Landscaped. Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools, Including Walking Distance To Northwood High School. Nearby Resort Like Amenities, Including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot Lots, Parks, Picnic Areas With BBQ Grills, Sport Courts And Much More! Close To Shopping, Restaurants, Freeways, Parks And Schools.