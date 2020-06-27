All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM

106 Chula

106 Chula Vista · No Longer Available
Location

106 Chula Vista, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call or text Wendy @714-393-2650 for any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Chula have any available units?
106 Chula doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 106 Chula currently offering any rent specials?
106 Chula is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Chula pet-friendly?
No, 106 Chula is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Chula offer parking?
Yes, 106 Chula offers parking.
Does 106 Chula have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Chula does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Chula have a pool?
No, 106 Chula does not have a pool.
Does 106 Chula have accessible units?
No, 106 Chula does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Chula have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Chula does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Chula have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Chula does not have units with air conditioning.
