Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 106 Chula.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
106 Chula
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
106 Chula
106 Chula Vista
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
106 Chula Vista, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call or text Wendy @714-393-2650 for any questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Chula have any available units?
106 Chula doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 106 Chula currently offering any rent specials?
106 Chula is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Chula pet-friendly?
No, 106 Chula is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 106 Chula offer parking?
Yes, 106 Chula offers parking.
Does 106 Chula have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Chula does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Chula have a pool?
No, 106 Chula does not have a pool.
Does 106 Chula have accessible units?
No, 106 Chula does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Chula have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Chula does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Chula have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Chula does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Irvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Irvine Business Complex
Woodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
Brandman University
California Institute of Technology