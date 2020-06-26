All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 7 2020

105 Excursion

105 Excursion · No Longer Available
Location

105 Excursion, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Portola Springs Irvine. The detached condo offers privacy and a modern layout. The unit is very bright with two patios, high ceilings and a gourmet kitchen with island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Excursion have any available units?
105 Excursion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Excursion have?
Some of 105 Excursion's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Excursion currently offering any rent specials?
105 Excursion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Excursion pet-friendly?
No, 105 Excursion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Excursion offer parking?
Yes, 105 Excursion offers parking.
Does 105 Excursion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Excursion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Excursion have a pool?
No, 105 Excursion does not have a pool.
Does 105 Excursion have accessible units?
No, 105 Excursion does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Excursion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Excursion has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Excursion have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Excursion does not have units with air conditioning.
