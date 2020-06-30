All apartments in Irvine
104 Turning Post

104 Turning Post · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

104 Turning Post, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Brand New 4 Bedroom House in Irvine California - Property Id: 211394

-Brand New Modern Home in Irvine California (High-end community)
-Clean, Quiet, Peaceful
-High level upgraded kitchen cabinets, kitchen counter top, kitchen sink, kitchen faucet
-Brand new carpet
-Upgraded lights
-Sound System implemented within the walls
-Room with a balcony
-Walking distance to elementary school
-Park next to the house
-Community Pool/Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211394
Property Id 211394

(RLNE5496164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Turning Post have any available units?
104 Turning Post doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Turning Post have?
Some of 104 Turning Post's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Turning Post currently offering any rent specials?
104 Turning Post is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Turning Post pet-friendly?
No, 104 Turning Post is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Turning Post offer parking?
No, 104 Turning Post does not offer parking.
Does 104 Turning Post have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Turning Post offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Turning Post have a pool?
Yes, 104 Turning Post has a pool.
Does 104 Turning Post have accessible units?
No, 104 Turning Post does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Turning Post have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Turning Post has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Turning Post have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Turning Post does not have units with air conditioning.

