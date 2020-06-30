104 Turning Post

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Brand New 4 Bedroom House in Irvine California - Property Id: 211394



-Brand New Modern Home in Irvine California (High-end community)

-Clean, Quiet, Peaceful

-High level upgraded kitchen cabinets, kitchen counter top, kitchen sink, kitchen faucet

-Brand new carpet

-Upgraded lights

-Sound System implemented within the walls

-Room with a balcony

-Walking distance to elementary school

-Park next to the house

-Community Pool/Center

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211394

Property Id 211394



(RLNE5496164)