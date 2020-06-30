104 Turning Post

Amenities
Brand New 4 Bedroom House in Irvine California - Property Id: 211394
-Brand New Modern Home in Irvine California (High-end community)
-Clean, Quiet, Peaceful
-High level upgraded kitchen cabinets, kitchen counter top, kitchen sink, kitchen faucet
-Brand new carpet
-Upgraded lights
-Sound System implemented within the walls
-Room with a balcony
-Walking distance to elementary school
-Park next to the house
-Community Pool/Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211394
Property Id 211394
(RLNE5496164)