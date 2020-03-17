All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 103 Donati.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
103 Donati
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

103 Donati

103 Donati · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

103 Donati, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
new construction
Brand new single family residence in The Reserve in Orchard Hills waiting for you. This home features awesome upgrades that includes gorgeous wood floors throughout the house, upgraded carpet on the staircase, upgraded stainless appliances in the kitchen along with endless soft closing cabinets all throughout the house. So many cabinets here and there, you will not have problems storing all of your belongings! Open floor plan with lots of windows to allow abundant natural light. This house is one of the few that stays bright in all directions as this is a corner unit with a nice mountain/hill view from the house. Another benefit of sitting on a corner lot, is the huge yard. One of the largest lots that backs on to the avocado tree hills. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with floor to ceiling cabinets. Resort like amenities include pools, spas, parks, and playgrounds. The pool closest to the house has a million dollar view of the city and even Catalina Island on a clear day! Located in the interior of the tract for quiet and serene environment. Orchard Hills Shopping Center is close by with lots of shopping and dining options. Assigned schools are Canyon View ES (Rating 9) Sierra Vista Middle School (Rating 9) and Northwood HS (Rating 9) all within a few minutes of driving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Donati have any available units?
103 Donati doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 103 Donati have?
Some of 103 Donati's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Donati currently offering any rent specials?
103 Donati is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Donati pet-friendly?
No, 103 Donati is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 103 Donati offer parking?
Yes, 103 Donati offers parking.
Does 103 Donati have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Donati does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Donati have a pool?
Yes, 103 Donati has a pool.
Does 103 Donati have accessible units?
No, 103 Donati does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Donati have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Donati has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Donati have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Donati does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology