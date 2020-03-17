103 Donati

Amenities

Brand new single family residence in The Reserve in Orchard Hills waiting for you. This home features awesome upgrades that includes gorgeous wood floors throughout the house, upgraded carpet on the staircase, upgraded stainless appliances in the kitchen along with endless soft closing cabinets all throughout the house. So many cabinets here and there, you will not have problems storing all of your belongings! Open floor plan with lots of windows to allow abundant natural light. This house is one of the few that stays bright in all directions as this is a corner unit with a nice mountain/hill view from the house. Another benefit of sitting on a corner lot, is the huge yard. One of the largest lots that backs on to the avocado tree hills. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with floor to ceiling cabinets. Resort like amenities include pools, spas, parks, and playgrounds. The pool closest to the house has a million dollar view of the city and even Catalina Island on a clear day! Located in the interior of the tract for quiet and serene environment. Orchard Hills Shopping Center is close by with lots of shopping and dining options. Assigned schools are Canyon View ES (Rating 9) Sierra Vista Middle School (Rating 9) and Northwood HS (Rating 9) all within a few minutes of driving.