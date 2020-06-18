103 COYOTE BRUSH

Amenities

INSIDE QUIET LOCATION, this property has spacious floor plan with an open kitchen and family room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a LOFT and 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. Tons of upgrades including recessed lighting, tile floor, 2 toned paint. This energy star home also includes a solar system to help save money, tank-less water heater. Portola Springs is rich with amenities, located within an easy reach to the freeways, restaurants, shopping, as well as the award winning Irvine School District.