Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Almost brand new construction with a great floorplan. Beautiful Avalon neighborhood in the new Eastwood Village of Irvine. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, and more. Adjacent to great shopping with an abundance of restaurants. This property has the following community amenities, club house, pools, spas, picnic areas with BBQ grills, sports courts and much more! Of course located in the award wining Irvine Unified Schools.