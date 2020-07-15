Rent Calculator
Irvine, CA
1002 timberwood
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1002 timberwood
1002 Timberwood
·
No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
1002 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
this is gated community with community pool and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 timberwood have any available units?
1002 timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 1002 timberwood have?
Some of 1002 timberwood's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1002 timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
1002 timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 1002 timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 1002 timberwood offer parking?
No, 1002 timberwood does not offer parking.
Does 1002 timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 1002 timberwood has a pool.
Does 1002 timberwood have accessible units?
No, 1002 timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 timberwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 timberwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
