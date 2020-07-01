100 Locanada

Amenities
• 2,853 Sq. Ft. I 4 Bedrooms I 3 Bathrooms I 2 Car Garage
• Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances / commercial-style 48” cooktop / granite slab countertops
• Luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closet
• 10-foot ceilings, expansive Great Room w/ large panoramic doors
• Upstairs family room
• Interior laundry room with sink
• Water and energy conservation, waste reduction, recycling and air quality enhancement
• Tankless water heater and energy efficient lighting
• Lutron Home Automation System and Wi-Fi thermostat
• window cover/ blinds/ backyard is all done
• next to trail, northwood high, close to orchard hill plaza, north park plaza, Woodbury Town Center