Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
100 Locanada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 Locanada

100 Locanda · No Longer Available
Location

100 Locanda, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
• 2,853 Sq. Ft. I 4 Bedrooms I 3 Bathrooms I 2 Car Garage
• Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances / commercial-style 48” cooktop / granite slab countertops
• Luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closet
• 10-foot ceilings, expansive Great Room w/ large panoramic doors
• Upstairs family room
• Interior laundry room with sink
• Water and energy conservation, waste reduction, recycling and air quality enhancement
• Tankless water heater and energy efficient lighting
• Lutron Home Automation System and Wi-Fi thermostat
• window cover/ blinds/ backyard is all done
• next to trail, northwood high, close to orchard hill plaza, north park plaza, Woodbury Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Locanada have any available units?
100 Locanada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Locanada have?
Some of 100 Locanada's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Locanada currently offering any rent specials?
100 Locanada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Locanada pet-friendly?
No, 100 Locanada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Locanada offer parking?
Yes, 100 Locanada offers parking.
Does 100 Locanada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Locanada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Locanada have a pool?
No, 100 Locanada does not have a pool.
Does 100 Locanada have accessible units?
No, 100 Locanada does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Locanada have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Locanada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Locanada have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Locanada does not have units with air conditioning.

