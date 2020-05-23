All apartments in Irvine
10 Racing Wind

10 Racing Wind · No Longer Available
Location

10 Racing Wind, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Perfect location in Irvine. Near freeways and shopping. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen opens to family room that leads to a private patio. 2 garage with easy access. HOA includes pool facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Racing Wind have any available units?
10 Racing Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Racing Wind have?
Some of 10 Racing Wind's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Racing Wind currently offering any rent specials?
10 Racing Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Racing Wind pet-friendly?
No, 10 Racing Wind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Racing Wind offer parking?
Yes, 10 Racing Wind offers parking.
Does 10 Racing Wind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Racing Wind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Racing Wind have a pool?
Yes, 10 Racing Wind has a pool.
Does 10 Racing Wind have accessible units?
No, 10 Racing Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Racing Wind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Racing Wind has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Racing Wind have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Racing Wind does not have units with air conditioning.

