Perfect location in Irvine. Near freeways and shopping. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen opens to family room that leads to a private patio. 2 garage with easy access. HOA includes pool facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Racing Wind have any available units?
10 Racing Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Racing Wind have?
Some of 10 Racing Wind's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Racing Wind currently offering any rent specials?
10 Racing Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.