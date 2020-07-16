10 Pebblepath

Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled house, in fantastic location of very popular and lovely area of Woodbridge, light and bright, with great floor plan, all on one single story. This very cute house offers completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, with new cabinets, vanities and granite countertops. Inside was just painted, privacy with large front grassy area and paved yard.



Located in award winning Irvine unified school district with easy access to 405 freeway! This simply cute end unit house offers privacy with large front lawn and paved patio yard. Freshly painted large living room and master bedroom with cathedral ceiling. LED recess lighting thru-out. New Stainless steel kitchen appliances including undersink water filtration, washer / dryer and vanity sink in the garage all included in the lease. Two-car detached garage with ample built in storage in the attic. Owner pays for associations swimming pool and access to lakes, gardener and weekly trash.