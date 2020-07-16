All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 10 Pebblepath.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Pebblepath
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 Pebblepath

10 Pebblepath · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10 Pebblepath, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous remodeled house, in fantastic location of very popular and lovely area of Woodbridge, light and bright, with great floor plan, all on one single story. This very cute house offers completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, with new cabinets, vanities and granite countertops. Inside was just painted, privacy with large front grassy area and paved yard.

Located in award winning Irvine unified school district with easy access to 405 freeway! This simply cute end unit house offers privacy with large front lawn and paved patio yard. Freshly painted large living room and master bedroom with cathedral ceiling. LED recess lighting thru-out. New Stainless steel kitchen appliances including undersink water filtration, washer / dryer and vanity sink in the garage all included in the lease. Two-car detached garage with ample built in storage in the attic. Owner pays for associations swimming pool and access to lakes, gardener and weekly trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Pebblepath have any available units?
10 Pebblepath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Pebblepath have?
Some of 10 Pebblepath's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Pebblepath currently offering any rent specials?
10 Pebblepath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Pebblepath pet-friendly?
No, 10 Pebblepath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Pebblepath offer parking?
Yes, 10 Pebblepath offers parking.
Does 10 Pebblepath have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Pebblepath offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Pebblepath have a pool?
Yes, 10 Pebblepath has a pool.
Does 10 Pebblepath have accessible units?
No, 10 Pebblepath does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Pebblepath have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Pebblepath has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Pebblepath have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Pebblepath does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology