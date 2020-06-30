All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 10 Miners Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Miners Trail
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:45 AM

10 Miners Trail

10 Miners Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10 Miners Trail, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and bright 3-bedroom home in a quiet Cul-de-Sac, walking distance to Venta Spur Trail, Northwood Town Center and Northwood Community Park. Great open floor plan with formal living (skylight), dining, family room and breakfast nook. Private and decent size backyard surrounded by lush trees with no neighbor in the back. Spacious master suite offers a nice park view (Alderwood Park) and a balcony to enjoy the view. Remodeled kitchen and master bathroom (skylight) with granite counter tops. Laminate hardwood floor on the first floor and newly installed carpet on the second floor and staircase. Fresh paints through out the whole interior and garage. Savings on utility bills: Solar panels installed, Double pane windows and doors. Custom designed closets in the master bedroom and bathroom. Award winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Miners Trail have any available units?
10 Miners Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Miners Trail have?
Some of 10 Miners Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Miners Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10 Miners Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Miners Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10 Miners Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Miners Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10 Miners Trail offers parking.
Does 10 Miners Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Miners Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Miners Trail have a pool?
No, 10 Miners Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10 Miners Trail have accessible units?
No, 10 Miners Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Miners Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Miners Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Miners Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Miners Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology