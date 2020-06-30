10 Miners Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and bright 3-bedroom home in a quiet Cul-de-Sac, walking distance to Venta Spur Trail, Northwood Town Center and Northwood Community Park. Great open floor plan with formal living (skylight), dining, family room and breakfast nook. Private and decent size backyard surrounded by lush trees with no neighbor in the back. Spacious master suite offers a nice park view (Alderwood Park) and a balcony to enjoy the view. Remodeled kitchen and master bathroom (skylight) with granite counter tops. Laminate hardwood floor on the first floor and newly installed carpet on the second floor and staircase. Fresh paints through out the whole interior and garage. Savings on utility bills: Solar panels installed, Double pane windows and doors. Custom designed closets in the master bedroom and bathroom. Award winning Irvine Unified School District.