Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

Location

10 Juniper, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
playground
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
IMMACULATE ONE LEVEL-WOOD FLOORS - PELLA DOOR TO GARDEN PATIO. TWO BLOCK TO RALPHS - ACROSS FROM STRAWBERRY FARM GOLF COURSE. HOA POOLS, SPAS, PLAYGROUND BBQ's, AND CLUBHOUSE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Juniper have any available units?
10 Juniper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Juniper have?
Some of 10 Juniper's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Juniper currently offering any rent specials?
10 Juniper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Juniper pet-friendly?
No, 10 Juniper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Juniper offer parking?
No, 10 Juniper does not offer parking.
Does 10 Juniper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Juniper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Juniper have a pool?
Yes, 10 Juniper has a pool.
Does 10 Juniper have accessible units?
No, 10 Juniper does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Juniper have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Juniper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Juniper have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Juniper does not have units with air conditioning.
