10 Juniper

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool playground clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

IMMACULATE ONE LEVEL-WOOD FLOORS - PELLA DOOR TO GARDEN PATIO. TWO BLOCK TO RALPHS - ACROSS FROM STRAWBERRY FARM GOLF COURSE. HOA POOLS, SPAS, PLAYGROUND BBQ's, AND CLUBHOUSE