Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 10 Juniper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Juniper
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10 Juniper
10 Juniper
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
10 Juniper, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
playground
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
IMMACULATE ONE LEVEL-WOOD FLOORS - PELLA DOOR TO GARDEN PATIO. TWO BLOCK TO RALPHS - ACROSS FROM STRAWBERRY FARM GOLF COURSE. HOA POOLS, SPAS, PLAYGROUND BBQ's, AND CLUBHOUSE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Juniper have any available units?
10 Juniper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 10 Juniper have?
Some of 10 Juniper's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10 Juniper currently offering any rent specials?
10 Juniper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Juniper pet-friendly?
No, 10 Juniper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 10 Juniper offer parking?
No, 10 Juniper does not offer parking.
Does 10 Juniper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Juniper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Juniper have a pool?
Yes, 10 Juniper has a pool.
Does 10 Juniper have accessible units?
No, 10 Juniper does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Juniper have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Juniper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Juniper have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Juniper does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Irvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Irvine Business Complex
Woodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
Brandman University
California Institute of Technology