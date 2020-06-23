All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 Gettysburg

10 Gettysburg · No Longer Available
Location

10 Gettysburg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Gettysburg have any available units?
10 Gettysburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 10 Gettysburg currently offering any rent specials?
10 Gettysburg isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Gettysburg pet-friendly?
No, 10 Gettysburg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Gettysburg offer parking?
No, 10 Gettysburg does not offer parking.
Does 10 Gettysburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Gettysburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Gettysburg have a pool?
No, 10 Gettysburg does not have a pool.
Does 10 Gettysburg have accessible units?
No, 10 Gettysburg does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Gettysburg have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Gettysburg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Gettysburg have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Gettysburg does not have units with air conditioning.
