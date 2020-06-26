10 Christamon S

Amenities
This lovely townhouse is situated in the highly desirable Northwood area of Irvine. It features 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets
and 2.5 baths that have just been tastefully remodeled. Plantation shutters throughout this lovely and immaculate townhouse. A
spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling showcasing the cozy fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting
and brand new stainless steel dishwasher, stove and built-in microwave. Attached 2 car direct access garage. It is a short walk to
the community pool and spa, and minutes away from the shopping area, restaurants, parks and award winning schools.
Please note it is unit# 10, Not 34.