All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 10 Bragg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Bragg
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10 Bragg
10 Bragg
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
10 Bragg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house with 5 bedroom 2.5 bath located in Northwood. Cozy backyard with 3 car garage. Award winning school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Bragg have any available units?
10 Bragg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 10 Bragg currently offering any rent specials?
10 Bragg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Bragg pet-friendly?
No, 10 Bragg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 10 Bragg offer parking?
Yes, 10 Bragg offers parking.
Does 10 Bragg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Bragg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Bragg have a pool?
No, 10 Bragg does not have a pool.
Does 10 Bragg have accessible units?
No, 10 Bragg does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Bragg have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Bragg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Bragg have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Bragg does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
