Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

10 Bragg

10 Bragg · No Longer Available
Location

10 Bragg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house with 5 bedroom 2.5 bath located in Northwood. Cozy backyard with 3 car garage. Award winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Bragg have any available units?
10 Bragg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 10 Bragg currently offering any rent specials?
10 Bragg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Bragg pet-friendly?
No, 10 Bragg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Bragg offer parking?
Yes, 10 Bragg offers parking.
Does 10 Bragg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Bragg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Bragg have a pool?
No, 10 Bragg does not have a pool.
Does 10 Bragg have accessible units?
No, 10 Bragg does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Bragg have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Bragg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Bragg have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Bragg does not have units with air conditioning.

