1 Seadrift

on-site laundry garage walk in closets pool basketball court tennis court

This beautiful home is located in the desirable gated community of Woodbridge Cove featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 2097

square feet open floor plan, and tranquil lagoon views. This home has a corner location, which provides great lighting throughout

the house and privacy with a green belt outside the front door. The close proximity to Woodbridge North Lake makes it perfect for

those who like to have active lifestyle. Your large master suite is very spacious with vaulted ceilings and private in-suite bathroom

with dual sinks, relaxing soaking tub, separate shower stall, and a true walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are good size and

have their own shared full bath. The home also offers great outdoor entertaining space off of the living room and the master

bedroom. Also has a peek a boo view of lake from the 2nd floor. The home has been recently painted and is in excellent condition

and is ready to move in. A large two car garage and inside laundry room round out this wonderful home. Woodbridge offers great

amenities including 2 large lakes with sand beach lagoons with boating & fishing, 20 pools, tennis courts, basketball, walking trails,

and sand volleyball.