Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

1 Seadrift

1 Seadrift · (818) 319-0374
Location

1 Seadrift, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful home is located in the desirable gated community of Woodbridge Cove featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 2097
square feet open floor plan, and tranquil lagoon views. This home has a corner location, which provides great lighting throughout
the house and privacy with a green belt outside the front door. The close proximity to Woodbridge North Lake makes it perfect for
those who like to have active lifestyle. Your large master suite is very spacious with vaulted ceilings and private in-suite bathroom
with dual sinks, relaxing soaking tub, separate shower stall, and a true walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are good size and
have their own shared full bath. The home also offers great outdoor entertaining space off of the living room and the master
bedroom. Also has a peek a boo view of lake from the 2nd floor. The home has been recently painted and is in excellent condition
and is ready to move in. A large two car garage and inside laundry room round out this wonderful home. Woodbridge offers great
amenities including 2 large lakes with sand beach lagoons with boating & fishing, 20 pools, tennis courts, basketball, walking trails,
and sand volleyball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Seadrift have any available units?
1 Seadrift has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Seadrift have?
Some of 1 Seadrift's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Seadrift currently offering any rent specials?
1 Seadrift is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Seadrift pet-friendly?
No, 1 Seadrift is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Seadrift offer parking?
Yes, 1 Seadrift offers parking.
Does 1 Seadrift have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Seadrift does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Seadrift have a pool?
Yes, 1 Seadrift has a pool.
Does 1 Seadrift have accessible units?
No, 1 Seadrift does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Seadrift have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Seadrift does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Seadrift have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Seadrift does not have units with air conditioning.
