Irvine, CA
1 Night Star
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:50 PM

1 Night Star

1 Night Star · No Longer Available
Location

1 Night Star, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Text or call Wendy @714-393-2650 fro showing arrangement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Night Star have any available units?
1 Night Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 1 Night Star currently offering any rent specials?
1 Night Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Night Star pet-friendly?
No, 1 Night Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Night Star offer parking?
No, 1 Night Star does not offer parking.
Does 1 Night Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Night Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Night Star have a pool?
No, 1 Night Star does not have a pool.
Does 1 Night Star have accessible units?
No, 1 Night Star does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Night Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Night Star has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Night Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Night Star does not have units with air conditioning.
