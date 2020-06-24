Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Super clean and freshly painted inside, This 4 bed/3 bath home offers an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, cherry wood and porcelain tile floors. Step inside the foyer and view the living/dining room with over sized windows that let in natural light. The kitchen features granite topped cherry wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances including a new refrigerator, 5 burner cook top, wall and microwave oven and dishwasher. A cozy breakfast nook makes meals on the go easy. The focal point of the adjacent family room is a brick trimmed fireplace. There is also a media niche for your big screen TV and components. A downstairs powder bath is convenient for guests. Step outside to the entertainer’s back yard offering a large brick trimmed patio, basketball hoop, fire pit and outdoor BBQ grill. The large master bedroom has soaring ceilings and a good sized walk-in closet. The master bath offers dual vanities, an oval tub and separate shower. The 3 other bedrooms are large, and share a hall bath with over sized shower and dual vanity. The downstairs laundry room has gas and electric hook-ups as well as a laundry sink. Great Irvine schools: Westbrook or Culverdale Elementary, South Lake Middle School and University High