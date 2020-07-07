All apartments in Inglewood
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
9541 Crenshaw Blvd
9541 Crenshaw Blvd

9541 Crenshaw Boulevard · No Longer Available
Inglewood
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
Location

9541 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
- Beautiful spacious upper level Unit with an impressive private patio
- 2 spacious bedrooms with closets
- Spacious kitchen including stove/oven
- New paint
- On site parking
- Shared Laundry Room

Water & Trash Included
Tenants pay for all other utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9541 Crenshaw Blvd have any available units?
9541 Crenshaw Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 9541 Crenshaw Blvd have?
Some of 9541 Crenshaw Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9541 Crenshaw Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9541 Crenshaw Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9541 Crenshaw Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9541 Crenshaw Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 9541 Crenshaw Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9541 Crenshaw Blvd offers parking.
Does 9541 Crenshaw Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9541 Crenshaw Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9541 Crenshaw Blvd have a pool?
No, 9541 Crenshaw Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9541 Crenshaw Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9541 Crenshaw Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9541 Crenshaw Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9541 Crenshaw Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9541 Crenshaw Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9541 Crenshaw Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

