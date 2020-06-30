All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:31 PM

953 East 68TH Street

953 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

953 East 68th Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom single family residential house for lease. Available for move in January 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 East 68TH Street have any available units?
953 East 68TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 953 East 68TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
953 East 68TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 East 68TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 953 East 68TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 953 East 68TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 953 East 68TH Street offers parking.
Does 953 East 68TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 East 68TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 East 68TH Street have a pool?
No, 953 East 68TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 953 East 68TH Street have accessible units?
No, 953 East 68TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 953 East 68TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 East 68TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 East 68TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 East 68TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

