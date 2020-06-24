737 VENICE Way

Amenities

Nestled in the middle of a quiet and well-maintained 4-plex, this cozy light and bright 2 bed and 2 bath unit has an open floor plan and is located i the thriving Inglewood, Northern area. Features include a master bedroom with updated private bathroom and lots of closet space! The 2nd bedroom has a large closet. The remodeled kitchen has a new stainless steel stove, hardwood floors and plenty of cabinet space. The dining area has a lot of storage space and there is a private patio off the living room, newer carpet. The unit comes with two tandem parking spaces and access to a community laundry and an expansive backyard for your use! Available now. This is a must see! Just a short distance to the 405, Rams Stadium, Silicon Beach, Sprouts, Westfield Shopping Mall and the Beach!