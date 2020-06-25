All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 PM

719 North Eucalyptus Avenue

719 North Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

719 North Eucalyptus Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse style apartment has a highly sought after floor plan. Designed for privacy and convenience, the bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Features include fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry, private balcony and gated parking. Spacious throughout with lots of natural light, large closets, ceiling fans and wooden floors in the living area, it's a rare gem. The complex has a pool and community laundry. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants and the future stadium/entertainment complex.Owner pays water, gas, sanitation, sewer Contact Janin Paine 310-560-5088
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
719 North Eucalyptus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 North Eucalyptus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue offers parking.
Does 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue has a pool.
Does 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
