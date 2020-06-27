All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

632 E. Manchester Drive 4

632 Manchester Dr · No Longer Available
Inglewood
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
Location

632 Manchester Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**LARGE 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath** - Property Id: 159127

632 E. Manchester Drive #4
Inglewood, CA 90301

Large Upstairs Unit - 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath
Rent: $1,525 a month
Deposit: $1,200 and up
Sqft: 500
Available Now

Covered Carport parking - 1 Car
NO PETS

All electric Unit - Built ins Oven & Cook-top
Carpet
Ceiling Fans
Vertical Blinds
Central Heat & Air
Laundry on-site
No Pets

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 @ 10:00AM - 12:00PM

Please Call Linda for more information:
(310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159127p
Property Id 159127

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5222927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

