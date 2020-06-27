Amenities

on-site laundry carport air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

**LARGE 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath** - Property Id: 159127



632 E. Manchester Drive #4

Inglewood, CA 90301



Large Upstairs Unit - 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath

Rent: $1,525 a month

Deposit: $1,200 and up

Sqft: 500

Available Now



Covered Carport parking - 1 Car

NO PETS



All electric Unit - Built ins Oven & Cook-top

Carpet

Ceiling Fans

Vertical Blinds

Central Heat & Air

Laundry on-site

No Pets



OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 @ 10:00AM - 12:00PM



Please Call Linda for more information:

(310) 322 - 6743

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159127p

Property Id 159127



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5222927)