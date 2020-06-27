Amenities
**LARGE 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath** - Property Id: 159127
632 E. Manchester Drive #4
Inglewood, CA 90301
Large Upstairs Unit - 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath
Rent: $1,525 a month
Deposit: $1,200 and up
Sqft: 500
Available Now
Covered Carport parking - 1 Car
NO PETS
All electric Unit - Built ins Oven & Cook-top
Carpet
Ceiling Fans
Vertical Blinds
Central Heat & Air
Laundry on-site
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 @ 10:00AM - 12:00PM
Please Call Linda for more information:
(310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159127p
