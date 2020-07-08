Rent Calculator
621 Market St Unit: 31
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
621 Market St Unit: 31
621 North Market Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
621 North Market Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood
Amenities
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amenities
Water
Trash
Gas
Electric
Coin Laundry
Exterior Cleaning
Pool
Pest Control Service
A/C
Fireplace
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 621 Market St Unit: 31 have any available units?
621 Market St Unit: 31 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Inglewood, CA
.
What amenities does 621 Market St Unit: 31 have?
Some of 621 Market St Unit: 31's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 621 Market St Unit: 31 currently offering any rent specials?
621 Market St Unit: 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Market St Unit: 31 pet-friendly?
No, 621 Market St Unit: 31 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Inglewood
.
Does 621 Market St Unit: 31 offer parking?
Yes, 621 Market St Unit: 31 offers parking.
Does 621 Market St Unit: 31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Market St Unit: 31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Market St Unit: 31 have a pool?
Yes, 621 Market St Unit: 31 has a pool.
Does 621 Market St Unit: 31 have accessible units?
No, 621 Market St Unit: 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Market St Unit: 31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Market St Unit: 31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Market St Unit: 31 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 621 Market St Unit: 31 has units with air conditioning.
