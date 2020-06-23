All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 West Hyde Park 111

620 W Hyde Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

620 W Hyde Park Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled 2bd/2ba Condo with pool! - Property Id: 92604

This is an absolutely beautiful, remodeled 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Condo in a quiet, up-and-coming neighborhood with Great Curb Appeal that is ready for immediate move in!
$2,350

This Spectacular Unit Features:
Brand New Granite Countertops
Convenient In-Unit Washer & Dryer...Both Included
Large Back Patio with Pool View...Great fro BBQ's and Entertaining!
Beautiful Pool & Jacuzzi/Hot Tub
Large Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom
Ensuite in Master Bedroom
New Stove
New Kitchen Sink
New Bathroom Vanities
2 Parking Spaces
Secured, Gated Parking
Secured, Gated Entry
Secured Storage Space in the Parking Stall
Close to Freeways
Short Walk to Beautiful Rogers Park(Pics Enclosed)
A Fireplace in the Newly Painted Living Room

ALSO GREAT LOCATION!
10 min from LAX
Close Shopping, Restaurants, and Fwy Access.
Close to Playa Vista & The Forum
Hollywood Park Casino and the New LUXURY NFL Stadium.

AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!
A Definite MUST SEE!
Call for an Appointment TODAY!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92604
Property Id 92604

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4598236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 West Hyde Park 111 have any available units?
620 West Hyde Park 111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 620 West Hyde Park 111 have?
Some of 620 West Hyde Park 111's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 West Hyde Park 111 currently offering any rent specials?
620 West Hyde Park 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 West Hyde Park 111 pet-friendly?
No, 620 West Hyde Park 111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 620 West Hyde Park 111 offer parking?
Yes, 620 West Hyde Park 111 offers parking.
Does 620 West Hyde Park 111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 West Hyde Park 111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 West Hyde Park 111 have a pool?
Yes, 620 West Hyde Park 111 has a pool.
Does 620 West Hyde Park 111 have accessible units?
No, 620 West Hyde Park 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 West Hyde Park 111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 West Hyde Park 111 has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 West Hyde Park 111 have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 West Hyde Park 111 does not have units with air conditioning.
