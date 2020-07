Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Best Priced Unit on the Market!! 1br 1bth 700 sq ft. - Amazing unit close to everything. 1 Br 1 Bath with hardwood floors throughout approx 700 sq ft with a balcony. 1 parking spot in an underground garage. the unit comes with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The HOA building is kept immaculate, very clean and organized. The onsite Laundry is less than 10 steps to the unit. Best Priced Unit on the Market



(RLNE5697793)